Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.71. 93,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.