Bel Fuse (BELFB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.99 million, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.56.

BELFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

