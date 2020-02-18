BERNcash Market Cap Hits $41,601.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, BERNcash has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $41,601.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.59 or 0.01183178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043428 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00208354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00068314 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004481 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

