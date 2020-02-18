BidaskClub Downgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

HONE stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $647.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

