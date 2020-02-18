BidaskClub Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $275.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 1,637.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

