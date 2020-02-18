BidiPass (BDP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $4.61 million and $2.69 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00482059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.66 or 0.06296085 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

