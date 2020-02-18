Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Position Increased by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,700 shares during the quarter. Bilibili makes up approximately 5.5% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. 572,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,650. Bilibili Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

