Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $404.83 and last traded at $403.96, 4,914 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 147,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $403.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.52 and a 200-day moving average of $352.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

