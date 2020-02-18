BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $38.14, 1,230,884 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 533,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Several research firms recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The stock has a market cap of $666.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

