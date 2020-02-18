Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0269 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Exrates and Bitfinex. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $492,276.00 and $1,760.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 89.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00647367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00110034 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00124645 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001963 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

