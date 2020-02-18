Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $1.84. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 15,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$2.70 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

