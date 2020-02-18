Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after buying an additional 95,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 209,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

