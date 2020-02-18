BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Decreased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $564.81. The stock had a trading volume of 400,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

