Blocknet Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $36,611.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00020088 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 255.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,555,765 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

