Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 788,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 74,987 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $160,310.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,493.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 742,996 shares of company stock worth $4,990,640. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. 3,275,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 4.10.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

