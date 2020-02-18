Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWH) Shares Down 0.3%

Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWH) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$21.65 and last traded at C$21.77, approximately 60,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 55,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.12.

