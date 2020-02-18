Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $340.49 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of -283.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.06.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

