Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Increased by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 3.5% of Golub Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking stock opened at $1,979.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,989.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,965.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

