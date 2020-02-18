Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM traded up $16.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.00. 126,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $258.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.68.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $3,677,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

