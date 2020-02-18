Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.24

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 389277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 487,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

