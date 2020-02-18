Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Barings BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,924. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $537.62 million, a P/E ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Finke bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

