Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.35. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 543,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 133,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

