Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $0.77 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $48.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,780. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 64,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

