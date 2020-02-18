Brokerages Anticipate Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.55. Gartner posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $334,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,161.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,665 shares of company stock worth $1,506,359. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55. Gartner has a 52 week low of $124.77 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

