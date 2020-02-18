Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.28. 1,203,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

