Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Diana Shipping also posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $50.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Diana Shipping by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 253,977 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 231,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $250.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

