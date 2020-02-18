Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.30). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. 186,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

