Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.16. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

