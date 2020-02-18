Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Welltower posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

WELL stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.32. 2,484,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $45,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

