Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target at $88.62

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.66. 324,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

