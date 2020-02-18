Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) PT at $18.64

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,607,836 shares of company stock worth $56,762,678 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $19.67 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $982.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1,965.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

