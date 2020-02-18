Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $77.00

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,182. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,568,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,921,330. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

