Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 612.50

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.11 ($8.10).

HSBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.35) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of HSBA traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 551.90 ($7.26). The company had a trading volume of 57,223,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 581.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 596.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

