Brokerages Set Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Price Target at $15.00

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

MX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.85. 525,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,866. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 97,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,459,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 216,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,060 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $11,218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.