Brokerages Set Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. ValuEngine downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 278,730 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Merus by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,956. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $435.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.10. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

