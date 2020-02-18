Brokerages Set Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target at $26.20

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of ORTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. 172,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $736,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

