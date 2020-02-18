Brokerages Set Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target at $26.20

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of ORTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. 172,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $736,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
Featured Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.