Brokerages Set SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target at $14.38

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

SLM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. 2,217,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

