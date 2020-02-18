Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.99

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 5923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

