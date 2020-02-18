BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.28

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.28 and last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 4569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.63.

A number of analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

