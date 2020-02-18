BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.28

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.28 and last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 4569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.63.
A number of analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.
About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
