Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.64

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 39885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

