Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 1,127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 208,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caesarstone by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 148,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $400.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

