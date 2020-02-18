CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.83.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

