Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Callinex Mines Inc (CVE:CNX)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

Callinex Mines Company Profile (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

