Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Receives $298.56 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.14. 6,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.