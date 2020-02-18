Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.87

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 3563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 52.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

