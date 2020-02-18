Capital Square LLC Buys New Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $256.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

