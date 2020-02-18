Capital Square LLC Invests $495,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AGNC Investment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in AGNC Investment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.