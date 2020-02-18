Capital Square LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.