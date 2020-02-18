Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.94

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.94 and last traded at $100.61, with a volume of 626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,191,310.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $499,792.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,943,861. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

