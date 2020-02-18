CargoX Trading 51% Higher Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $22,840.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 51% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

